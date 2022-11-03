Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin Panthers Seek Final District Win

Lufkin Panthers head coach Todd Quick talks about the UIL's decision to adjust 6A and 5A...
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - The Pack for the third week in a row find themselves in a must win situation. Head Coach Todd Quick was recently asked about the playoff implications, if any, that a win would bring.

He said, “Well we got to win no matter what. We know where we’re at, kids know where we’re at. And then there’s some other stuff that has to happen after that so, we got take care of our business what we can control and that’s it.”

The Panthers kickoff at 7:30 pm at home Thursday night.

