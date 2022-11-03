Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 5:03 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  It’s a bit warmer this morning with many places still in the 60s.  Expect clouds to hang on for much of the day today with a few breaks by late afternoon.  South and southeast winds will gust up to 15 and 20 mph at times with temperatures reaching the lower 80s this afternoon.  Tomorrow is a First Alert Weather Day with showers possible off and on through the early afternoon.  By late afternoon, thunderstorms begin to form and could intensify quickly becoming strong to severe with damaging wind gusts, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning.  Hail is possible up to the size of golf balls and a few isolated tornadoes can not be ruled out.  The storms will form a line by evening and push southeast through East Texas, coming to an end shortly after midnight.  Skies will gradually clear Saturday with slightly cooler temperatures this weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 11-3-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Thursday 11-3-22
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Friday evening, night as strong-to-severe storms rumble through east Texas
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Thursday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Wednesday Evening Webcast