Thursday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Thursday, East Texas. We’ll see a fair mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, and a few light showers will be possible until around 3 or 4 PM. Temperatures will be a bit on the warm side today with highs topping off in the upper 70s to lower 80s with a slightly breezy south-southeast wind. Clouds increase again overnight, and our Friday is set for a more active stretch of severe weather through the afternoon and evening, so a First Alert Weather Day remains in effect from Friday afternoon and lasting into the pre-dawn morning hours of Saturday. The majority of East Texas is under an Enhanced (Level 3/5) Risk for significant severe weather tomorrow. Damaging thunderstorm winds are the primary severe threat, but a few tornadoes and hail up to the size of ping pong balls will be possible as well. Heavy to very heavy rainfall will be likely at times, and isolated flash flooding might be possible in flood-prone areas. A few showers will be possible throughout the morning hours tomorrow, but as we enter the afternoon our next cold front will begin to near the DFW Metroplex and I-35 corridor and a line of showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop. By the late afternoon, (Likely around 3PM-4PM) scattered thunderstorms will begin to push into our far western counties, and strong to severe storms will begin to increase in coverage throughout the remainder of the afternoon into the evening hours. Severe weather is not guaranteed for all of East Texas, but we do ask that everyone remain weather alert and keep their phones charged as much as possible leading up to this severe event. Pleasant weather is expected for the remainder of the weekend, minus a few light showers possible in Deep East Texas on Sunday afternoon. Another round of limited showers will be possible Monday, then we dry back out and warm up to near 80 degrees next Tuesday and Wednesday.

