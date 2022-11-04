Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

City of Nacogdoches celebrates Texas Arbor Day in Pioneer Park

All the trees planted were in celebration of Texas Arbor day.
All the trees planted were in celebration of Texas Arbor day.(KTRE)
By Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Friday is Texas Arbor Day, which falls on the first Friday in November. Across the state people use the day to plant trees.

The Garden Capital of Texas committee, in partnership with the City of Nacogdoches and Keep Nacogdoches Beautiful, spent the day planting trees at a park. Volunteer Dawn Stover calls it a tradition.

“In the last at least decade or so we’ve been planting trees on Texas Arbor Day throughout the city, and this year we’ve chosen to kind of plant some trees throughout Pioneer Park. It’s a park we haven’t gotten to touch yet,” Stover said.

They explain the park has two areas. One is wet while the other is a more upland, dryer area which helps determine what kind of trees to plant in each area.

“We wanted to choose things, one that would provide shade, that also might provide color and that would also do well in the situations that we chose for them,” Stover said.

Angela Wiederhold, President of the Garden Capital of Texas committee, says the trees planted are local to the area.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to plant native trees, so again they aren’t high maintenance, they’re used to growing in Texas and they are very easy to maintain for the city,” Wiederhold said.

Stover says this event is important for several reasons.

“Nacogdoches is actually officially a Tree City USA and so in order to keep that designation we have to have a Texas Arbor Day event every year. It also helps us to plant trees and keep our community beautiful,” Stover said.

Along with the tree planting, there was also a dedication of a new interactive trail for kids.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases for much of Deep East Texas Friday night
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
GRAPHIC WARNING: Bodycam reveals new look at the deadly violence at a Dallas hospital last month.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting

Latest News

The fair showcases plants raised entirely by students who track the growth for a grade.
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
All funds made by the haunted house go back into the department to purchase equipment.
Garrison Volunteer Fire Department creates haunted house to raise funds for equipment
KLTV anchor Lane Luckie, who is also a RIAS fellow, served as host for Garus' week in East...
International exchange program brings German journalist Tom Garus to KLTV newsroom
Gipson learned to paint before he learned to write, according to his son, and he focused his...
Lufkin festival celebrates city’s diverse heritage