Evening Weather at your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY CONTINUES FOR THE REST OF THE EVENING. SCATTERED STRONG STORMS WILL CONTINUE TO DEVELOP FROM LATE AFTERNOON THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. STORMS WILL CONTAIN LARGE HAIL AND WINDS GUSTING TO MORE THAN 70 MPH. THERE IS A HIGH RISK FOR TORNADOES WITH THIS STORM SYSTEM, ESPECIALLY THROUGH THE EARLY EVENING. BY LATE EVENING, STORMS WILL BEGIN TO FORM ONE SQUALL LINE THAT WILL TRANSITION TO MORE OF A STRAIGHT-LINE WIND THREAT AS IT MOVES INTO DEEP EAST TEXAS. RAIN WILL END AFTER MIDNIGHT FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST. CLOUDS WILL BEGIN TO BREAK BY SUNRISE ON SATURDAY WITH A NICE, QUIET WEEKEND AHEAD.

