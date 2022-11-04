Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Former Amarillo woman sentenced to unsupervised probation for case of shooting homeless man

A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment,...
A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday.(KFDA)
By Tamlyn Cochran
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KFDA) - A judge has sentenced Katie Quackenbush to unsupervised probation for reckless endangerment, yesterday.

On Thursday, Nov. 3, Quackenbush was accused of shooting a homeless man who was sleeping on the sidewalk in 2017 near Music Row.

Case details state Quackenbush was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days of unsupervised probation under special conditions.

She was found not guilty of reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.

