Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Two Angelina County commissioners and the suspended county judge made court appearances before a visiting judge Friday afternoon.

Don Lymbery, 76, Rodney Paulette, 67, and Michael Steven Smith, 69, appeared before Judge Travis Kitchens.

Kitchens set a trial date of Jan. 17 for Lymbery, March 27 for Paulette and May 15 for Smith. All three are now scheduled to return to court on Dec. 19 to address any motions.

Kitchens said the trials could be moved to another county due to the publicity of the case, but he said no motion to that effect had been filed.

All three were arrested in March. The charge stems from an Aug. 9 meeting of the three men in Lymbery’s office. The act states that a quorum is defined as a simple majority of members in a governmental body.

