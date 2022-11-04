Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Netflix releases trailer for ‘I Am Vanessa Guillen’ documentary

By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:13 PM CDT
(KWTX) - Netflix has released its first trailer for the documentary based on slain Fort Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen, set to be released on Nov. 17, 2022.

The film, directed by Christy Wegener, tells the story of the life of the soldier brutally murdered on post, then buried in rural Bell County.

“I’m proud & honored to represent Vanessa Guillen, Vanessa Guillen’s family, & thousands of brave soldiers & their patriotic families,” attorney Natalie Khawam wrote on Twitter. “I will continue to fight for victims, our military & all those who need & deserve a voice in this world. Netflix, thank you!”

The film follows her family’s fight for historic military reform, a journey that takes them all the way to the Trump White House after the brutal murder story sparked a moment of reckoning for the U.S. military and the way it handled sexual assault investigations.

