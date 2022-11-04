Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Pittsburg man accused of taking 13-year-old to motel for sex

Alfonzo Hernandez Jr., 20, of Pittsburg.
Alfonzo Hernandez Jr., 20, of Pittsburg.(Smith County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A 20-year-old man is in the Smith County Jail on charges of enticing a child away from her custodian with intent to commit a felony.

Alfonzo Hernandez Jr, of Pittsburg was booked into the jail on Oct. 27.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Hernandez Jr. met a 13-year-old girl on SnapChat. A few days later he drove to Smith County to pick her up without her mother’s knowledge or permission, and he took her back to a motel in Pittsburg and had sex with the child while recording on his phone. He then abandoned her there, so she called her mother to pick her up.

The child later told police investigators that she had met Hernandez Jr. through SnapChat, and that he had sent her pornographic pictures of himself, but she had refused to send any of herself to him.

She was able to pick Hernandez Jr. out of a photo lineup.

He is being held in the Smith County Jail on a $150,000 surety bond.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

