Reopening of Trinity County hospital brings full emergency services

Smith said they plan to reopen the doors of the hospital sitting off Prospect Drive.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TRINITY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Trinity Memorial Hospital District has partnered with gulf-coast based MidCoast Health System to bring back emergency services to Trinity County.

“We have heard and have gotten from the board the desire and need for emergency services there,” said MidCoast marketing director, Savanna Smith. She said the discussions began in 2021.

Smith said they plan to reopen the doors of the hospital sitting off Prospect Drive.

It was last in operation in 2017. The district health board said it closed due to not serving enough patients by the previous partner.

As of right now, the nearest full-service hospitals are Crockett Medical and Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

“Trying to keep small hospitals open is definitely a hardship among Texas cities and we’re happy to try opening them back up and offer and definitely offer the services back to the community trinity needs,” said Smith.

Board president of Trinity Memorial Hospital District, Randy Karnes said with this partnership will make the hospital a full-service facility including surgery and other diagnostic services.

“A lot of things people don’t realize about the hospital coming back, they’re going to employ 50 to 70 people so the employment will go up in the area as well,” said Karnes.

Smith said the existing facility is in good condition, making for an easy transition.

“We have to get the license back from the hospital so we can operate so there are certain things we have to upgrade in the facility and just some minor construction.”

The board anticipates the hospital to open the first part of next year.

