Storm damage reported in counties of Henderson, Hopkins

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Friday storm has already brought some damage to East Texas.

According to Cumby VFD Assistant Chief Dustin Miller, some structural damage has been reported about eight miles south of Cumby. He said power lines have also been reported down.

According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, structure damage was reported in the area of FM 3389.

In Henderson County, Sheriff Botie Hillhouse said damage has been reported to one home on County Road 1208, which is southwest of Athens. He said authorities are on the way to assess now. Hillhouse said damage has also been reported on the north loop in Athens by State Highway 19.

