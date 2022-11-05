Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
10 hurt, 50 homes destroyed in Lamar County tornado

Several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down Southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 6:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Ten people were injured and approximately 50 homes were damaged after a tornado touched down southwest of Paris Friday afternoon.

The Brookston community has been most effected after a tornado touched down about eight miles west of Paris around 4 p.m.

The National Weather Service in Tulsa confirmed a tornado was located 10 miles south of Goodland.

several homes were damaged after a tornado touched down outside of Paris Friday afternoon.

