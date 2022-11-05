Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Anderson County woman describes grief since son’s murder

“Somebody just came in there and decided to take his life, and the babies ... they are here with me now, and it’s very painful to know that somebody can just do that to a human being,” said Gonzales.
Mother loses son to gun violence
Mother loses son to gun violence(Sariah Bonds)
By Sariah Bonds
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The mother of a man who was killed eleven months ago in Anderson County says she still suffers grief and pain after losing him.

Victoria Gonzales is the mother of Marco Matthew Gonzales. He was shot to death, allegedly by Robert Mason Eckert III, in December 2021. Authorities say Eckert also held five others hostage inside of a home near Frankston in the incident.

Ms. Gonzales expresses the grief and hurt she and her family is going through.

“Somebody just came in there and decided to take his life, and the babies ... they are here with me now, and it’s very painful to know that somebody can just do that to a human being,” said Gonzales. “I miss him walking around and getting ideas as to what’s the next celebration going to be and what we’re planning to get together for the kids, I miss his smile.”

Marco worked as a car salesman. His mother says that he could look at someone and instantly know which type of car to sell them.

“‘Where can I go to be used by God?’ He was always trying to do for somebody, he was that kind of a person. He was a helper. He was a caretaker. He was motivated with life,” said Gonzales.

The Anderson County grand jury indicted Robert Eckert on March 23 on charges of murder, aggravated kidnapping, and deadly conduct.

Victoria says Marco’s two children live in fear that Eckert will harm them.

“They’ll learn from it, and I pray that they’ll be able to go on,” said Gonzales.

Eckert is currently in prison awaiting trial.

“We know that it’s going to all work out; towards the end we’ll have answers,” said Gonzales.

Friday the hearing was postponed until December 2, after the judge did not arrive. It is not known why he did not attend the hearing.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases for much of Deep East Texas Friday night
Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
GRAPHIC WARNING: Bodycam reveals new look at the deadly violence at a Dallas hospital last month.
GRAPHIC: Bodycam video released from deadly hospital shooting
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas

Latest News

Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Sulphur Springs Damage Report
Hugh Springs
Cody Hugh Springs
Athens Steel Building
Athens Steel Building
Erika Storm Damage
Erika Storm Damage
Jamey Daingerfield
Jamey Daingerfield