Man who escaped from Federal Bureau of Prisons sentenced to 54 months

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Joseph Sandoval, 27, has been sentenced to serve 54 months in prison after escaping federal custody in 2021.

In February 2014, Sandoval was convicted of burglary in the 140th District Court of Lubbock and was sentenced to five years imprisonment.

Then, on February 8, 2019, Sandoval was sentenced to 57 months in federal custody after pleading guilty to the charge of convicted felon in possession of firearms after admitting to having at least four firearms when he was caught in a stolen vehicle in 2018.

Before his release date for the federal charge of convicted felon in possession of firearms, Sandoval was assigned to Dismas Charities, a halfway house at 709 East 49th Street. On December 16, a staff member saw Sandoval get into a vehicle and drive away. The United States Marshals were alerted of his escape.

A Deputy Marshal spoke with Sandoval on the phone wherein he agreed to turn himself in by 5 p.m. on December 18. Sandoval then went on the run after failing to appear.

Sandoval is accused of murdering 33-year-old Edward Mayes while on the run. Mayes was shot and killed in the 900 block of East Slaton Road at the Carriage House Motel. The shooting occurred on January 1, 2022.

PREVIOUS STORY: Carriage house murder suspect taken into custody

On January 7, 2022, LPD, SWAT, the Texas Anti-Gang Center, and the U.S. Marshals arrested Sandoval near 98th and Avenue U after investigators received a tip through the crime line.

Sandoval is not currently on trial for the murder charge. He will serve his sentence at U.S. Penitentiary Yazoo City in Yazoo, Mississippi.

