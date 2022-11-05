Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
‘Our hearts are broken’: One of the oldest elephants in the country has been euthanized

Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.
Officials with the San Antonio Zoo say the animal care team had to euthanize Lucky the elephant.(San Antonio Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SAN ANTONIO, Texas (Gray News) - A Zoo in Texas says it had to make the difficult decision to euthanize an animal.

According to the San Antonio Zoo, its animal care team euthanized Lucky, an Asian elephant, earlier this week.

Zoo officials said Lucky came to the San Antonio Zoo in 1962 and inspired millions of visitors to love and appreciate her species.

At the age of 62, the zoo said Lucky was one of the oldest elephants in the country. The average lifespan of an Asian elephant is about 47.5 years, according to the Association of Zoos & Aquariums.

“Our hearts are broken,” the zoo shared on social media.

According to the zoo, Lucky inspired those to love and appreciate elephants, and the team will continue to fight to save them from extinction.

