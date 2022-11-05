Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... After strong and damaging storms moved through the area yesterday, today will be much more pleasant. Sunny skies with highs ranging from the mid 60s to the low 70s are expected today. This evening, clear skies, calm wind, and temperatures in the 50s. For Sunday, we’ll see some cloud cover return to the area, and highs rebound back into the mid and upper 70s across East Texas. There will be a low chance for a few showers and thundershowers, and we’ll keep that chance in for Monday as well.

Tuesday, Election Day, looks dry and warm, highs in the low 80s. Rain will return to the forecast again late in the week, Thursday and Friday. Right now, Friday’s rain chance is not enough to be concerned about any Veterans Day events or high school football. We’ll let you know if that changes. Lastly, the NWS will have survey teams in East Texas assessing damage from last nights storms today, it may be several days before we know their findings. My prayers are with those of you who have been impacted by Friday’s storms. Have a great Saturday and stay safe.

