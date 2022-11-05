Skip to content
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent
Watch Live
News
Elections
Video
Weather
Sports
Community
Contests
About Us
COVID-19
Home
See it, Snap it, Send it
News
Politics
National
State
Editorial
Investigate
East Texas Ag News
Crime
East Texas Now
The Next Normal
Sept 11th
Weather
Sign Up for ThunderCall
Lake Levels
Project Tornado
Meteorology Minute
Sports
Cowboys Camp
Local
National
Scoreboard
The Red Zone
East Texas Kitchen
Food News
Kitchen Pickin'
Main Dish
Side Dish
Desserts
Recalls
The East Texas Weekend
Traffic
Traffic On The Go
TxDOT Current Road Conditions
Video
Health
Community
Gift of Love
Power Of Prayer
Restaurant Reports
Mark in Texas History
Focus
Calendar
Programming Schedule
Contests
About Us
Send a News Tip
Download Our Apps
Jobs
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Latest Newscasts
Gray DC Bureau
Circle - County Music & Lifestyle
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Press Releases
Severe weather causes damage in Texoma
Severe weather in Texoma causing damage
(KXII Staff)
By
KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 2:59 PM CDT
|
Updated: Nov. 4, 2022 at 7:41 PM CDT
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
(KXII) -Viewer photos submitted to News 12.
Reported damage in Calera sent in by a viewer appears to show a power line down and a damaged building.
(KXII Viewer)
Reported damage in Calera sent in by a viewer appears to show a power line down and a damaged building.
(KXII Staff)
There are reports of hail near the intersection of 120 and 1417 in Pottsboro.
(KXII Viewer)
Power line down near Calera High School.
(KXII Viewer)
Traci Hudgens sent News 12 a picture of a tree down in Denison.
(KXII Viewer)
A tree reportedly fell on a home on Richerson Roadand in Denison and damaged the roof.
(Ron Crockett, Glynda Crockett)
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge
Anderson County woman describes grief since son’s murder
Deadly tornadoes hit Texas and Oklahoma, flatten buildings
Latest News
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge
VIDEO: Several homes in Sulphur Springs, nearby communities damaged by storm
VIDEO: Athens Steel Building loses entire back side of structure
VIDEO: Hughes Springs City Hall, other buildings damaged in storm
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge