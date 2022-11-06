Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night's storms.
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms.(KLTV)
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 5:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from Friday night’s storms. More tornado confirmations are possible over the next few days as surveys continue.

An EF-2 tornado was confirmed in Hopkins County, just southwest of Sulphur Springs.

High end EF-1 tornado damage was found in Hughes Springs with maximum wind speeds as high as 110 mph.

Higher end EF-3 damage was found in Lamar County. Current MAX wind estimate: 160 mph

Higher end EF-3 damage was found in Red River County. This tornado has been confirmed to be one continuous track from just west of Clarksville all the way to the northeast of Broken Bow, Oklahoma.

Damage assessed in Henderson County near Athens was given a preliminary rating of EF-2: Current MAX wind estimate: 115 mph

Damage from the tornado in Cason, along the Titus/Morris county line, was also given an early rating of an EF-2. This storm caused one fatality and is the only deadly tornado from Friday night, based on information at this time.

Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge