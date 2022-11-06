Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies today, with a low chance for isolated showers/thundershowers. Highs this afternoon will range from the upper 70s to the low 80s across the area, beginning a period of warmer than normal high temperatures. Highs are expected to be in and around the low 80s through the first half of this week, with cooler temperatures on the way by Friday and next weekend. As for sky conditions, generally a mix of sun and clouds this week. There is another chance for showers and thundershowers on Monday, then we’re dry Tuesday (Election Day) and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday (Veterans Day) will each have a low chance for showers and thundershowers as well, then we’re dry again by next Saturday. Temperatures for Friday and next weekend look quite cool, with our next cold front bringing highs in the 60s, maybe the 50s for some, to East Texas late in the week into the weekend. A note on burning/fire danger... To my knowledge all counties in our viewing area are no longer a burn ban and the A&M Forrest Service Fire Danger is Low for the next couple of days. If you need to do any outdoor burning, now is a good time. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

