Texas tornado survivor: “It was really scary.”

In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 4:25 PM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - In Lamar County, there was a substantial of homes destroyed by the tornado from Friday night.

Since early Saturday morning people came out and helped out those affected by the storms. One family said they have never experienced anything like this.

“Honestly we hear stuff about tornado warnings all the time we didn’t think nothing about it, and then when we heard the sirens outside we went into the hallway,” said Shelbie Villalpando.

Shelbie Villalpando and her family moved to Powderly from Fort Worth a year ago. She’s not new to tornadoes but they’ve never gotten this close before.

“It was really scary all I could say is it felt like the walls were just breathing and they were like warping,” said Villalpando.

Her windows are all gone, ceiling riddled with holes, and part of the roof completely damaged.

“Within a couple of minutes of us getting into the bathroom everything started going crazy, we put the kids into the bathtub and we just laid on top to cover them,” she recalled. “We felt the door trying to swing open but my husband was trying to keep it close with his foot.”

Officials said Villapando’s home is one of over forty in the county majorly damaged by the tornado.

More than thirty others completely destroyed, eleven people were injured by the storms, and at least three people were taken to Dallas hospitals for their injuries.

Lamar Emergency Management Coordinator Quincy Blount said this tornado traveled twenty-one miles with wind speeds up to 160 miles per hour.

Villalpando said the community has been really supportive as her family transitions to recovery.

“We really is blessing that everyone is coming into this community the way that they have and I have been offered so much help,” said Villalpando.

