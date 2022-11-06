Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Thunderstorms start two fires near Pottsboro

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 11:18 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Friday night’s storms kept Pottsboro area firefighters busy.

A lightning bolt caught a home north of Pottsboro on fire around noon,

Firefighters got another call at the same time about an oil tank storage battery struck by lightning off of FM 996.

The Locust Community Volunteer Fire Department said both fires were put out with the help of other departments in the area.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Inductee Lionel Richie performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on...
Lionel Richie soars, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall of Fame
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Brendan Cullerton, Gray TV's regional Washington, D.C. correspondent.
Gray TV correspondent: Polling doesn’t reflect O’Rourke’s record-breaking fundraising in race for Texas governor
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Brendan Cullerton, Gray TV's regional Washington, D.C. correspondent.
Gray TV correspondent: Polling doesn’t reflect O’Rourke’s fundraising in race for Texas governor
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge