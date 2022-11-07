Amarillo police investigating after 2 found dead in mobile home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people dead inside a home today.

Around 12:18 p.m., officers responded to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.

Officers found two people dead inside the home.

At this time, police say this is a suspicious death investigation.

