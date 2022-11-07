Amarillo police investigating after 2 found dead in mobile home
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people dead inside a home today.
Around 12:18 p.m., officers responded to a home at the Lakeview Mobile Home Park.
Officers found two people dead inside the home.
At this time, police say this is a suspicious death investigation.
