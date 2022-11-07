Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo police: Suspect in custody after possible kidnapping, car chase

By Kaitlin Johnson
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:31 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police say a suspect is in custody after a possible kidnapping that led to a car chase through the city.

Around 9:00 a.m., officers were called to the area of Bell Street and Gainsborough Road for reports of a man forcing a woman into a car.

Officers then tried to stop the silver Hyundai car, but the driver refused to stop, and a chase began.

The driver eventually stopped the car and ran from police in the area of West Amarillo Boulevard and North Rusk Street.

Police were able take the suspect into custody just before 9:30 a.m.

The victim is safe at this time.

