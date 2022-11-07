Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth

CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth
CBP officers seize $18.6 million dollars’ worth of meth(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:23 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers make a major drug bust at a Laredo port of entry.

The incident happened last Tuesday at the World Trade Bridge when officers referred a tractor trailer carrying paint buckets to secondary inspection.

CBP Officers discovered a total of 2,033 pounds of alleged methamphetamine within the shipment.

The narcotics had a combined street value of 18.6 million dollars.

The case is now under investigation by Homeland Security Special Agents.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2022 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested after striking Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Latest News

Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting,...
Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building
392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee set Blake Ethan Phillips’ bond at $16,000,000....
Malakoff man charged with 20 counts of owning, distributing child pornography
(Source: MGN)
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
TxDOT End the Streak campaign signage
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
Nacogdoches elections administrator discusses why county prefers precinct-based voting
Nacogdoches elections administrator discusses why county prefers precinct-based voting