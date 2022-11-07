Feeling the warmth and humidity this week before chilly air returns this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - This warmth and humidity will lead to many of us flipping those thermostats back to the air conditioning mode throughout the week as temperatures will be trending well above average for early November.

Our normal high is 71-degerees and our normal low is 47-degrees for this time of year. We will be about fifteen degrees above average with our highs as we top out in the middle 80′s the next few days while overnight lows will be closer to twenty-degrees above average as we wake-up to temperature readings in the lower-to-middle 60′s.

Our surface winds will be out of the southeast the next few days, aiding in the warmer than average temperatures for east Texas under partly cloudy skies.

Our next weather maker and big cold front will arrive on Friday as we close out the week. Unlike last week, this next storm system that will bring us our next surge of chilly air will not provide much, if any, rainfall and certainly no severe weather this time around. We may get a few sprinkles on Friday, but with the upper level jet stream dynamics staying well to our north, it will be a mainly dry cold frontal passage.

This will lead to highs coming down into the 70′s on Friday before we settle into a chilly, November weekend in deep east Texas.

This weekend will feature morning lows in the 40′s with highs only reaching the upper 50′s to lower 60′s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday before giving way to mostly cloudy skies by Sunday.

A few minor disturbances tracking overhead will keep the clouds and a slight rain chance in place early next week to go along with chilly conditions as sweater weather makes a return to our part of the state.

