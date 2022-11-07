Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man strikes Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade

Sen. Ted Cruz and his family at the Houston Astros parade
Sen. Ted Cruz and his family at the Houston Astros parade(NEWSOURCE)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON, Texas (KWTX) - Houston Police Department officers arrested a man during a parade Monday to honor the World Series champion Houston Astros after the man allegedly struck Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) with a beer can.

Police said the 33-year-old man threw a beer at Cruz as the senator was on a float in the 2400 block of Smith Street.

“The beer can struck the Senator in the chest/neck area. The Senator did not require medical attention,” Houston Police said.

Police officers arrested the man without incident and he was taken to jail.

The man, whose name was not released by police, faces assault charges, police said.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Inductee Lionel Richie performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on...
Lionel Richie soars, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall of Fame
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge

Latest News

The Amarillo Police Department Homicide Unit is investigating after officers found two people...
Amarillo police investigating after 2 found dead in mobile home
A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.
Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say
Thomas Eber Owen, 60, an employee at a Waco-based industrial sweeper manufacturer, remains...
Central Texas Little League umpire accused in sexual assault of a child threatened to cut victim’s throat, affidavit claims
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback