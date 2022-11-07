Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Cloudy skies and scattered showers have persisted through the first half of the day, though the fog has mostly cleared. This afternoon, we’ll see more sunshine than we have for the morning hours, expect partly cloudy skies through the rest of the day. The chance for showers will linger through the afternoon, but any activity on radar should cease by this evening. Temperatures today top off in the upper 70s and low 80s across East Texas, well above normal for this time of year. We’ll continue to see these above normal highs through the mid part of the week, cooling slightly on Thursday, then an even bigger cool down for Friday and the weekend.

The front that will bring these cooler temperatures will likely not have enough moisture to interact with to bring significant rain chances to the area, though a low chance is in the forecast for both Thursday and Friday. Highs for Friday and the weekend will vary greatly north to south, but generally we can look for highs in the 50s and 60s, and morning lows in the 30s and 40s once the front moves through. For those who have been asking about burn bans and fire danger, I am happy to report that there are no active burn bans in East Texas, and the Texas Forrest Service has the Fire Danger Forecast at Low for the next few days. This week will b a good time to get any brush piles taken care if you’ve been waiting. Have a great Monday!

