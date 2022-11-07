Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Mount Vernon hosts Tatum in first-round matchup in Game of Week

Week 12 Game of the Week
Week 12 Game of the Week(KLTV)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Texas (KLTV) - The road to AT&T stadium and the UIL football playoffs starts this week with the bi-district round.

The Red Zone Game of the Week for the bi-district round will see Mount Vernon meet up with Tatum in Mount Pleasant Friday night.

Mount Vernon enters the game with an 8-2 record, 4-2 in district, and third place in 5-3A DI. Tatum is 6-4 on the season, 4-1 in district, and finished second in 6-3A DI.

Kickoff in Mount Pleasant is set for 7 p.m. The winner will move on to the area round to play either West or Mexia.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Inductee Lionel Richie performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on...
Lionel Richie soars, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall of Fame
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge

Latest News

Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in
Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in
Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in
Chapel Hill coach says district win a testament to work players put in
Red Zone bi-district playoff schedule
Red Zone Reel Week 11
Red Zone Reel Week 11