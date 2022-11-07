Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Police: Staff member used unapproved, aggressive restraint

Jeremiah Taylor.
Jeremiah Taylor.(Wichita County Jail)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 10:38 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Court documents shed light on an incident at Hirschi High School that police said resulted in a student being injured and a staff member charged with a felony.

On Nov. 1, Wichita Falls ISD Police said they were called to Principal Doug Albus’ office after Jeremiah Taylor escorted a student there.

Taylor claimed the student elbowed him in the chest, leading to the restraint. Police said the security footage paints a different picture.

It allegedly showed Taylor making first contact with the student. The student tried to pull away, but according to court documents, never tried to hurt Taylor or themselves. Taylor then places the student in an “unapproved restraint and jerks [them] in an aggressive manner.”

The student’s mother opted to press charges after providing police with pictures of injuries.

Taylor has been charged with injury to a child, a felony. He was arrested by WFISD Police on Friday, Nov. 4, and has since bonded out of the Wichita County Jail.

District officials said Taylor is currently on administrative leave, and he works as the CTE/Ag teacher at Hirschi High School and the Career Education Center.

