Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

Scattered showers possible tomorrow. Big cool down arriving later in the week!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 6, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Saturday was a nice “fall-like” day with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area... and then we warmed right back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon! We’ll trend warm over the next few days, so expect highs to sit near 80 tomorrow as well. Dense fog and scattered showers will be possible as we wake up tomorrow morning, so it would be a good idea to send the kiddos to school with the umbrella, just to be safe. Skies will totally dry out for most by Monday night, minus a very slight chance for a stray shower Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday with muggy mornings in the middle 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will be possible later on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the area. The numbers may change over the next few days but for it now it looks like we could drop to near 40 degrees by next Saturday morning and see highs for next weekend only reach into the upper 50s!

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34
Severe weather in Tyler.
VFD, city hall, multiple homes destroyed in Hughes Springs
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Mother loses son to gun violence
Anderson County woman describes grief since son’s murder

Latest News

Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips
First Alert Weather
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips 11-6-22
Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips
Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips