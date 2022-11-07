Sunday Night Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Saturday was a nice “fall-like” day with highs in the mid to upper 60s for most of the area... and then we warmed right back up into the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon! We’ll trend warm over the next few days, so expect highs to sit near 80 tomorrow as well. Dense fog and scattered showers will be possible as we wake up tomorrow morning, so it would be a good idea to send the kiddos to school with the umbrella, just to be safe. Skies will totally dry out for most by Monday night, minus a very slight chance for a stray shower Tuesday afternoon. We’ll see a nice mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday and Wednesday with muggy mornings in the middle 60s and highs in the lower 80s. Scattered showers and an isolated thundershower will be possible later on Thursday as a strong cold front moves through the area. The numbers may change over the next few days but for it now it looks like we could drop to near 40 degrees by next Saturday morning and see highs for next weekend only reach into the upper 50s!

