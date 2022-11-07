Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Teenager shot through window in Paris, police say

A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.
A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.(Gray Media)
By KXII Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A 15-year-old boy was flown to a Dallas hospital after being shot through a window in Paris.

The Paris Police said it happened in the 1400 block of Fitzhugh Ave. at 8:03 p.m. Sunday.

Police said when they arrived to the area, they heard women screaming from a residence, and found the teenager with a gunshot wound to his chest.

According to law enforcement, an investigation lead them to believe that the shots were fired from outside the residence and went through a window.

The unidentified 15-year-old was transported to Paris Regional Medical Center where he was later flown to a Dallas area hospital for treatment.

Police said this is still an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
Dustin Procita is left wondering if a possible meteorite hit his home and started a fire that...
Man wonders if possible meteorite destroyed home: ‘I heard a big bang’
Inductee Lionel Richie performs during the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on...
Lionel Richie soars, Dolly Parton rolls into Rock Hall of Fame
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge

Latest News

Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Kitchen Pickin’: Tupperware makes a comeback
Brendan Cullerton, Gray TV's regional Washington, D.C. correspondent.
Gray TV correspondent: Polling doesn’t reflect O’Rourke’s record-breaking fundraising in race for Texas governor
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
Brendan Cullerton, Gray TV's regional Washington, D.C. correspondent.
Gray TV correspondent: Polling doesn’t reflect O’Rourke’s fundraising in race for Texas governor
Pictured are Angelina County Judge Meydon Lymbery, Pct. 1 Commissioner Rodney Paulette, and...
Judge sets court dates for Angelina County commissioners, suspended judge