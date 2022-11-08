8 people survive EF3 Lamar County tornado inside their closet

Lamar County, Texas (KXII) - Residents in Lamar County are clearing up after the tornado that happened Friday night.

More than 41 homes were damaged and 32 completely destroyed, a homeowner said he and 8 others were inside when the tornado destroyed their home.

“A tornado warning on our phones but the message we were getting was mixed signals some said it was Honey Grove and so we didn’t pay much attention,” said Waymon Creamer.

Waymon Creamer was at the time sitting in the living room with his family when he received a call just in time from his son saying the tornado was heading their way and to take cover.

“We moved everyone to a closet that we had determined was the safest place,” he added.

It was inside their small closet where all 8 family members crowded together just seconds before the tornado hit.

“Before we all got in the closet you could see it starting pounding on the house and we got in there and about 3 minutes it was over,” said Creamer.

Their home of 12 years gone in just minutes.

“The living room where we had been one minute before all of us had been sitting including all the kids had collapsed so we were feeling blessed,” he recalled.

Since Friday’s storm emergency crews and residents are helping each other as they transition to recovery.

“The fire department was out here cutting trees out of the driveway its just been amazing,” said Creamer.

