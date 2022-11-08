Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Feeling the warmth before a November chill arrives this weekend

Weather Where You Live
Unseasonably warm and muggy weather will give way to a November chill by this weekend.
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:52 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been an unseasonably warm and muggy day as we had a mix of sun and clouds in our east Texas skyline on this Election Day. 

Our normal high is 71-degerees and our normal low is 47-degrees for this time of year.  We will be about fifteen degrees above average with our highs as we top out in the middle 80′s the next couple of days while overnight lows will be closer to twenty-degrees above average as we wake-up to temperature readings in the lower-to-middle 60′s. 

Our next weather maker and big cold front will arrive on Friday as we close out the week.  Unlike last week, this next storm system that will bring us our next surge of chilly air will not provide much, if any, rainfall and certainly no severe weather this time around.  We may get a few sprinkles or light rain showers on Friday, but with the upper level jet stream dynamics staying well to our north, it will not be as wet as last week.

This will lead to highs coming down to near 70-degrees on Friday before we settle into a chilly, November weekend in deep east Texas.

This weekend will feature morning lows in the 30′s and 40′s with highs only reaching the upper 50′s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday before giving way to mostly cloudy skies by Sunday.  Those cool, northerly winds will put an added chill in the air as it will be time to break out the sweaters and light jackets. 

Unlike the past few cold frontal passages, this front will not only bring in cooler temperatures, but they will stick around for much of next week as temperatures will be trending well below average as we flip the script completely on our east Texas weather.

Furthermore, a few disturbances tracking overhead will yield lots of clouds and some modest rain chances for the early-to-middle part of next week, leading to a chilly rain for some.  This will give us the look and feel of winter in east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested after striking Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Latest News

KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Evening Webcast
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-8-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips 11-8-22
Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-8-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips