Feeling the warmth before a November chill arrives this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been an unseasonably warm and muggy day as we had a mix of sun and clouds in our east Texas skyline on this Election Day.

Our normal high is 71-degerees and our normal low is 47-degrees for this time of year. We will be about fifteen degrees above average with our highs as we top out in the middle 80′s the next couple of days while overnight lows will be closer to twenty-degrees above average as we wake-up to temperature readings in the lower-to-middle 60′s.

Our next weather maker and big cold front will arrive on Friday as we close out the week. Unlike last week, this next storm system that will bring us our next surge of chilly air will not provide much, if any, rainfall and certainly no severe weather this time around. We may get a few sprinkles or light rain showers on Friday, but with the upper level jet stream dynamics staying well to our north, it will not be as wet as last week.

This will lead to highs coming down to near 70-degrees on Friday before we settle into a chilly, November weekend in deep east Texas.

This weekend will feature morning lows in the 30′s and 40′s with highs only reaching the upper 50′s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday before giving way to mostly cloudy skies by Sunday. Those cool, northerly winds will put an added chill in the air as it will be time to break out the sweaters and light jackets.

Unlike the past few cold frontal passages, this front will not only bring in cooler temperatures, but they will stick around for much of next week as temperatures will be trending well below average as we flip the script completely on our east Texas weather.

Furthermore, a few disturbances tracking overhead will yield lots of clouds and some modest rain chances for the early-to-middle part of next week, leading to a chilly rain for some. This will give us the look and feel of winter in east Texas.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.