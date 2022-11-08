Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Malakoff man charged with 20 counts of owning, distributing child pornography

392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee set Blake Ethan Phillips’ bond at $16,000,000. Phillips remains in the Henderson County Jail.(Henderson County Jail)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
MALAKOFF, Texas (KLTV) - A Malakoff man has been charged with numerous counts of possessing child pornography as well as possession with intention to promote child pornography.

Blake Ethan Phillips, 22, was booked into the Henderson County Jail on Nov. 7, 2022. The offense dates are listed as March 18, 2022, and April 25, 2022. There are a total of 20 counts against Phillips; 10 counts of child pornography possession, and 10 counts of possession with intention to promote child pornography with previous IAT.

392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee set Phillips’ bond at $16,000,000. Phillips remains in the Henderson County Jail.

