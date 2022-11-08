Man charged after allegedly shooting at car in Sherman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 5:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man was charged with five counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly shooting at a car in Sherman Sunday night.
The Sherman Police Department said Thomas Brannum allegedly fired a rifle at a car carrying five people in the 100 block of east lake avenue at around 9:45 p.m.
Officers said Brannum is related to the people in the vehicle.
No injuries from the shooting were reported.
