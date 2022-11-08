Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:47 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some patchy fog again this morning.  Temperatures are barely dropping into the upper 60s.  We’ll see breaks in the clouds and become partly cloudy by afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s, a lot like yesterday.  Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow and Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday.  There is only a slight chance for a few showers along this front, but skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be noticeably cooler Friday.  Sunshine returns for the weekend as much cooler air settles in to East Texas.  Saturday and Sunday will only see highs in the 50s and overnight lows drop into the 30s beginning Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Sen. Ted Cruz and his family at the Houston Astros parade
Man strikes Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-8-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-8-22
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
Feeling the warmth and humidity this week before chilly air returns this weekend
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast