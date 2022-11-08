Nacogdoches elections administrator discusses why county prefers precinct-based voting

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Inside the Nacogdoches County elections office, ballot boxes are already set apart to go to their designated precinct polling location.

Nacogdoches County still goes by precinct-based voting, and election administrator Todd Stallings says it all comes down to one thing.

“Voting on actual paper ballots is something that we feel most voters in this area still want to do.”

Stallings believes one issue that arises for precinct-based voting is not being prepared on election day.

“I think the concern maybe with the lawmakers is there are some counties that would not order enough ballots of every type of precinct.”

Angelina County is a countywide voting center, where voters can cast their vote at any location.

“In order to have the vote centers on election day, even though you might wind up with a paper ballot in your hand, you must interact with an electronic device,” said Stallings.

Stallings said while the State of Texas reimburses costs for primary elections, they still leave it up to the counties to use their own funds or apply for grants to purchase voting machines.

“It’s a huge expense to buy all of that equipment.”

Stallings said with paper ballots, the lines move quickly and efficiently as opposed to the learning curve that comes with showing voters how to use voting machines.

“In this county, you know it’s not that big compared to some other of the Texas ones. People seem to not mind having to go to a specific place.”

Surrounding Deep East Texas counties including Polk, Houston, and Trinity are also precinct-based. Voters will need to report to the correct precinct to cast their ballot.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.