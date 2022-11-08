Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
SFA Ladies and Men Win in Home Opener

COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA
By Mark Bownds
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 12:43 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - And while high school football is going into the playoffs, basketball is just getting underway.

That’s right the Sawmill re-opened tonight as the SFA Ladyjacks were looking to pick up where they left off last season. They were the WAC champions with an overall record of 28-5. Tipoff began the 2022 season as the Ladyjacks welcomed UTSA.

And the Ladyjacks first score of the year cam when Aiyana Johnson was fed down low and got the bucket. Scoring would go back and forth in the first quarter, as the score would be tied up at 19-19 after one. The Ladyjacks would nearly keep it tied up at the half when Hyla Deck dishes it to Kurstyn Harden who drops it at the buzzer bringing the score 36-34 at the half.

The game would remain even throughout the 2nd half. Then late in the 4th SFA makes a run when Kurstyn Harden hits the And One. Lady Jacks go onto win it. Final score 68-63.

Then it was time for the men as the SFA Lumberjacks would open their season to Letourneau. The Jacks also WAC Champions last year going 22-10 overall. Jacks looking to improve on that this year.

And right from the gun the Lumberjacks come out scoring hot making a big run in the opening of the game. The scoring would continue giving the Jacks a comfortable lead. Check out this play from Jalil Beaubrun who stuffs it home. The Jacks would dominate winning the game 93-40.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

