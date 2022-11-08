Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Tuesday’s Weather: Patchy fog again this morning

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:04 AM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some patchy fog again this morning.  Temperatures are barely dropping into the upper 60s.  We’ll see breaks in the clouds and become partly cloudy by afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s, a lot like yesterday.  Partly cloudy and warm again tomorrow and Thursday before a cold front arrives Friday.  There is only a slight chance for a few showers along this front, but skies will be mostly cloudy and temperatures will be noticeably cooler Friday.  Sunshine returns for the weekend as much cooler air settles in to East Texas.  Saturday and Sunday will only see highs in the 50s and overnight lows drop into the 30s beginning Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Sen. Ted Cruz and his family at the Houston Astros parade
Man strikes Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade

Latest News

(Source: MGN)
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
TxDOT End the Streak campaign signage
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
Nacogdoches elections administrator discusses why county prefers precinct-based voting
Nacogdoches elections administrator discusses why county prefers precinct-based voting
Many pantries are seeing an increase in the number of people they serve and can't get enough...
East Texas food pantries feeling effects of inflation, supply chain issues