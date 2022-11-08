Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Suspect in custody after stealing Constable’s patrol car

The suspect has been stopped near Farmer and is currently in custody.
The suspect has been stopped near Farmer and is currently in custody.(Julio Iglesias | KCBD)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS was called to assist with locating a subject that was evading arrest in Hale County. The suspect was in custody and escaped by stealing a Constable’s unmarked patrol car.

A DPS Trooper and the DPS helicopter located the suspect being pursued by Abernathy PD north of Lubbock. The suspect led officers on a pursuit that went from New Deal, Petersburg, and eventually to Farmer. The suspect, in the course of the pursuit, went through multiple cotton fields in Hale, Floyd, and Crosby Counties.

The subject was stopped and taken into custody by DPS Troopers on FM 193 and CR 127 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

The identity of the suspect is not known at this time. No one was injured during the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested after striking Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Latest News

Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting,...
Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building
392nd District Court Judge R. Scott McKee set Blake Ethan Phillips’ bond at $16,000,000....
Malakoff man charged with 20 counts of owning, distributing child pornography
(Source: MGN)
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
TxDOT End the Streak campaign signage
TxDOT ‘End the Streak’ campaign aims to stop traffic deaths
Nacogdoches elections administrator discusses why county prefers precinct-based voting
Nacogdoches elections administrator discusses why county prefers precinct-based voting