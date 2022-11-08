Suspect in custody after stealing Constable’s patrol car

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - DPS was called to assist with locating a subject that was evading arrest in Hale County. The suspect was in custody and escaped by stealing a Constable’s unmarked patrol car.

A DPS Trooper and the DPS helicopter located the suspect being pursued by Abernathy PD north of Lubbock. The suspect led officers on a pursuit that went from New Deal, Petersburg, and eventually to Farmer. The suspect, in the course of the pursuit, went through multiple cotton fields in Hale, Floyd, and Crosby Counties.

The subject was stopped and taken into custody by DPS Troopers on FM 193 and CR 127 at approximately 4:10 p.m.

The identity of the suspect is not known at this time. No one was injured during the pursuit.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.