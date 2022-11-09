Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

16-year-old faces capital murder charge

The suspect's bond was set at $250,000.
The suspect's bond was set at $250,000.(KAUZ)
By Mandy Cunningham
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 3:41 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder.

Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested about a week later.

According to court documents, Sapata’s case was being held in juvenile court when 78th District Judge Meredith Kennedy ordered his case to be transferred to the district court and for Sapata to be charged as an adult.

On June 1, 15-year-old Andrew Gable and two women reportedly met Sapata and Sims at 23rd and Grace streets for a drug deal. The situation turned into a robbery after Sapata allegedly pulled a gun out, pointed it at Gable and fired multiple shots into the back seat. Gable succumbed to his wounds at United Regional a short time later.

Sapata has been charged with capital murder and his bond has been set at $250,000, while Sims faces the same charge with a $1.5 million bond.

RELATED STORIES:

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple from Minnesota found a 1.9-carat diamond at Arkansas' Crater of Diamonds State Park...
Couple finds 1.9-carat diamond at state park while celebrating anniversary
Tracy Beatty of Whitehouse was executed tonight for the murder of his mother in 2004. Our...
Whitehouse man who killed mother executed Wednesday night, directed last words at wife
Taylor Parker, 29
Taylor Parker sentenced to death for capital murder
Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
Tulsa police said Mark Burris and Tabitha Kelly were taken into custody.
2 arrested for stealing $1,200 worth of items from Dollar General, police say

Latest News

Ryan Nichols
Federal judge approves pretrial release for Longview man accused in Jan. 6 riots
Cooper Reid
Injured Troup football player facing ‘bit of a setback’
Nacogdoches High School students got a lesson in masonry.
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
KTRE's Avery Gorman reports from Nacogdoches High School.
Nacogdoches High School students learn masonry with special training
Nhan Missing Person
57-year-old woman reported missing in Longview found