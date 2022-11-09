Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Abbott, O’Rourke vie for Texas Governor

Republican Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are tackling the...
Republican Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke are tackling the abortion debate heading into election day.(KWTX photos)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 6:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

As we await election results across Texas, we already expect a delay. In Harris County, a judge has ordered polls to stay open until 8 p.m., after several locations opened late Tuesday morning. Harris County is the state’s most populated county.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is seeking a third term in office, facing off against former El Paso Congressman Beto O’Rourke.

Polls through the race have shown Abbott with a safe lead to win re-election. O’Rourke has set fundraising records through the campaign.

O’Rourke has focused on abortion rights and the governor’s response to the Uvalde mass shooting. Abbott’s campaign has made border security and crime prevention keys through this race. He has also focused on policies in Washington, D.C. affecting Texans, including inflation.

No Democrat has won statewide office in Texas in more than 30 years, since Ann Richards’ victory in 1990.

Other Races

Republican Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick is being challenged by Democrat Mike Collier. Patrick has served as lieutenant governor and president of the Texas Senate since 2015.

Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton is facing off against Democrat Rochelle Garza.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

According to officials, deputies with the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office spotted the vehicle...
75-year-old woman drove 112 mph until being stopped with spike strips, deputies say
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested after striking Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade
The woman said she plans to put most of the prize money into her retirement fund.
Woman claims $100k lottery prize, wins another $300k on her drive home
Preliminary findings from the National Weather Service now show six confirmed tornadoes from...
2 more tornadoes confirmed by National Weather Service

Latest News

KLTV and KTRE will bring you live coverage of the 2022 midterm election beginning at 7 p.m.
Election Day information for East Texas voters
College students represent an often energized part of the electorate, but one that doesn’t...
East Texas students, party leaders discuss college vote ahead of Election Day
(Source: MGN)
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
East Texas students, party leaders discuss college vote ahead of Election Day
East Texas students, party leaders discuss college vote ahead of Election Day
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day
East Texas election officials, political party leaders prepare for Election Day