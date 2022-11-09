Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
AP: Nathaniel Moran beats Jrmar Jefferson to succeed Louie Gohmert in U.S. House

(KLTV)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:02 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Associated Press projects that Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran has won the contest to fill the U.S. House District 1 seat vacated by Republican Louie Gohmert. Moran was challenged by Democrat Jrmar Jefferson.

A special meeting of the Smith County Commissioners Court has been called for Wednesday morning at 9:30 a.m. where Moran is expected to resign his position as judge. County Judge Elect Neal Franklin, who currently serves as Pct. 1 Commissioner, will then become Smith County Judge.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

