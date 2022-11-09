Houston County jury finds man guilty of Lufkin murder
CROCKETT, Texas (KTRE) - A jury has found Tyron Mark guilty of the February 2019 murder of a Lufkin man.
Tyron Mark will be sentenced by a judge in January for the murder of Cadarius Williams.
Williams’s body was found on a rural road in the eastern part of Houston County.
