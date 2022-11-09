Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Incumbent Kermit Kennedy wins re-election as Angelina County Pct. 2 County Commissioner

By KTRE Digital Media Staff and Avery Gorman
Published: Nov. 8, 2022 at 10:50 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - Kermit Kennedy will keep his position as Pct. 2 Commissioner on the Angelina County Commissioners Court. Kennedy said he is relieved that the race is over and that he can continue his work on the court.

“It’s been a little stressful. I’m glad we were able to get through it. There was no mudslinging. It was a nice clean race,” Kennedy said. “I’m glad that we can continue to get things going for people in Angelina County.”

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

