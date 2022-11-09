East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! It’s another mild start with some patchy fog around the area. Clouds will break again by afternoon with temperatures once again reaching the lower 80s. One more warm day tomorrow with a bit more sunshine before the next cold front arrives on Friday. Rain chances are looking better late in the day Friday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s all day long and blustery north winds behind the front. Breezy at times on Saturday with a bit more sunshine, but cooler. Weekend temperatures look to drop into the 30s for overnight lows and only warm into the 50s for afternoon highs. Another chance for rain with another cold front looks to arrive early next week.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.