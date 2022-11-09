Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Odessa woman sentenced to 20 years for possession of Methamphetamine

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 5:02 PM CST|Updated: 22 hours ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Marva Denay Neal, 39, was sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found in possession of a controlled substance (Penalty Group 1 -Methamphetamine –More than 4 grams but less than 200 grams) a 2nd Degree Felony.

According to Ector County District Attorney, Dusty Gallivan, Neal elected to go to the jury for punishment.

Neal faced a punishment range of 2-20 years in prison, but because of sentencing enhancements related to her criminal history, the punishment range was then set at 5-99 years in prison.

After hearing punishment evidence that included prior felony convictions; the jury assessed punishment for Neal at 20 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Division.

