One more warm day ahead before a November chill arrives for the weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been another unseasonably warm and muggy day as we had a mix of sun and clouds in our east Texas skyline on this Wednesday. With highs topping out in the middle 80′s this afternoon, we were nearly fifteen degrees warmer than normal for where we should be this time of year.

It will still be a warm day on Thursday, but some drier air will funnel in courtesy of Tropical Storm Nicole barreling through Florida and Georgia. That will shave a few degrees off our highs as we come down into the lower 80′s. Plus, it will not feel as muggy as it has much of this week.

Our next weather maker and big cold front will arrive on Friday as we close out the week. This will be one of those flip flop days in which our daytime high will occur around the lunch hour before temperatures take a dive late in the day once the cold front moves through the Texas Forest Country.

With the cold frontal passage will come a likely chance of rain as those rain odds have been increasing the past few days. The best chance to get wet will be during the passage, which will be in the mid-to-late afternoon hours. We will also see some pockets of rain linger behind the front in the cooler air by Friday evening. Therefore, if you have outdoor plans on Friday afternoon, you may want to have some indoor, alternate plans ready to go since temperatures will fall from the 70′s into the 50′s.

This weekend will feature morning lows in the 30′s and 40′s with highs only reaching the middle-to-upper 50′s under mostly sunny skies on Saturday before giving way to mostly cloudy skies by Sunday. Those cool, northerly winds will put an added chill in the air as it will be time to break out the sweaters and light jackets.

Unlike the past few cold frontal passages, this front will not only bring in cooler temperatures, but they will stick around for much of next week as temperatures will be trending well below average as we flip the script completely on our east Texas weather as we transition into the middle of November.

Furthermore, another area of low pressure will track overhead early next week, leading to a chilly rain and raw Monday across east Texas as highs only reach the lower 50′s.

We will clear out by the middle of next week, but the chilly temperatures will remain in place as cold mornings give way to cool afternoons.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, tropical weather updates, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.