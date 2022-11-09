Report: 2 dead after murder-suicide in Dallas Co. Medical Examiner’s building

DALLAS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two people have died Tuesday night as the result of an apparent murder-suicide shooting, according to authorities in Dallas County.

KXAS in Dallas reports that a Dallas police spokesperson says that officers responded to an active shooter call just before 5 p.m. at the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s office building, which is located in the 2300 block of N. Stemmons Freeway.

When they arrived, according to Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, they found an armed person had fatally shot someone before taking their own life. There is no threat to the public, KXAS says.

Nearby buildings were evacuated and searched, they report. Names of the deceased have not been released pending notification of their families.

