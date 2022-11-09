Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Second chance: Officials rescue bald eagle with broken wing

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped...
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 9, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIES COUNTY, Mo. (Gray News) – Officials rescued an injured bald eagle last week, giving the bird a second chance at life.

According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, Maries County Agent Tex Rabenau helped rescue the animal that was found near the city of Meta in central Missouri.

The department said the eagle was taken to the World Bird Sanctuary near St. Louis for rehabilitation.

Officials said the reporting party mentioned they thought the eagle was hit by a car. After arriving at the World Bird Sanctuary, caregivers determined the tip of the bird’s wing was fractured.

After a full recovery, the bald eagle will be released back into the wild to its home in central Missouri.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor of Texas
Gov. Abbott defeats Beto O’Rourke, wins third term
KLTV and KTRE will bring you live coverage of the 2022 midterm election beginning at 7 p.m.
Election Day information for East Texas voters
The Powerball jackpot has reached $1.9 billion.
Powerball announces delay to record-breaking $1.9B drawing
Joseph Halm Arcidiacono, 33, has been charged with aggravated assault
Man arrested after striking Sen. Cruz with beer can during Houston Astros parade
FILE - Jeff Cook of Alabama performs during the All for the Hall concert, benefitting the...
Jeff Cook, co-founder of country band Alabama, dies at 73

Latest News

Zoo welcomes healthy baby hippo
Tropical Storm Nicole is headed toward Florida.
Tropical Storm Nicole forces evacuations in Bahamas, Florida
'What happened yesterday should not be used to question the integrity of the election,' said...
Election official in Arizona defends voting integrity
Even with a slim majority, the Republicans could bring a new intensity to Capitol Hill with...
Republicans in struggle to break Democrats’ hold on Congress
John Fetterman gives a victory speech in Pittsburgh Wednesday night. He is projected to win his...
Democrats beating back GOP surge, but control of Congress unclear